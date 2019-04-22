×
Rolling Stone
Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Run Ahead of Crossroads Guitar Fest

After threatening retirement, Clapton has shown no signs of slowing down on recent run

Patrick Doyle

Eric Clapton will perform his first Crossroads Guitar Festival in six years in Dallas on September 20th and 21st, featuring the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Gary Clark Jr. and more. Before that, the guitarist has announced he will head out on a small run of U.S. dates in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

It’s good news for Clapton, who has threatened retirement for years. In 2014, he said, “The road has become unbearable” and that he was looking into calling it quits. Two years later, he said that he nerve damage had seriously affected his ability to play. However, he has continued to perform, telling David Fricke in late 2017 that, “I’m as good now as I’ve been in the last two years.” He’s playing a series of shows in Japan this month that have so far included rarities like “Running on Faith” and the first electric version of Layla in six years.

Clapton’s band for the tour includes guitarists Doyle Bramhall II and Paul Carrack, bassist Nathan East, drummer Steve Gadd and keyboardist Chris Stainton along with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. More information, including European dates ahead of the U.S. shows, are on Clapton’s website.

Eric Clapton Tour Dates

September 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
September 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

