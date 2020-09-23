Eric Clapton’s 2019 Crossroads Fest Set for Live LP/Concert Film Release

The 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival — featuring performances by Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Beck, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer and the fest’s namesake Eric Clapton — will be released as a live album and concert film this November.

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 also features appearances by Tedeschi Trucks Band, Lianne La Havas, Jimmie Vaughan, James Bay, Doyle Bramhall II, Robert Randolph, Los Lobos, Albert Lee and the Marcus King Band, whose “Goodbye Carolina” from the fest was shared ahead of the live album’s release.

Among the highlights from the package include Jeff Beck’s cover of the Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No,” Clapton and Peter Frampton’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” tribute to George Harrison and an ensemble rendition of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Rhino will release a collection of highlights from the 2019 fest on November 20th in a variety of formats, including a three-CD or six-LP live album or two-Blu-Ray concert film. Check out the Rhino site to preorder.

Additionally, portions of the Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 concert film will broadcast on PBS stations beginning November 28th.

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 Tracklist

1. Introduction

2. “Native Stepson” – Sonny Landreth

3. “Wonderful Tonight” – Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low

4. “Lay Down Sally” – Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low

5. “Million Miles” – Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’ & Alan Darby

6. “Son’s Gonna Rise” – Citizen Cope with Gary Clark Jr.

7. “Lait / De Ushuaia A La Quiaca” – Gustavo Santaolalla

8. “I Wanna Be Your Dog” – Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks, Band

9. “That’s How Strong My Love Is” – Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band

10. “Lift Off” – Tom Misch

11. “Cognac” – Buddy Guy & Jonny Lang

12. “Everything Is Broken” – Sheryl Crow & Bonnie Raitt

13. “Every Day Is a Winding Road” – Sheryl Crow with James Bay

14. “Retrato” – Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins

15. “B-Side” – Kurt Rosenwinkel with Pedro Martins

16. “Baby, Please Come Home” – Jimmie Vaughan with Bonnie Raitt

17. “How Long” – The Marcus King Band

18. “Goodbye Carolina” – The Marcus King Band

19. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – Peter Frampton with Eric Clapton

20. “Space for the Papa” – Jeff Beck

21. “Big Block” – Jeff Beck

22. “Caroline, No” – Jeff Beck

23. “Cut Em Loose – Robert Randolph

24. “Hold Back the River” – James Bay

25. “When We Were on Fire” – James Bay

26. “Mas y Mas” – Los Lobos

27. “Am I Wrong?” – Keb’ Mo’

28. “Slow Dancing In a Burning Room” – John Mayer

29. “How Blue Can You Get?” – Tedeschi Trucks Band

30. “Shame” – Tedeschi Trucks Band

31. “Is Your Love Big Enough” – Lianne La Havas

32. “I Say a Little Prayer” – Lianne La Havas

33. “Feed the Babies” – Gary Clark Jr.

34. “I Got My Eyes on You (Locked & Loaded)” – Gary Clark Jr.

35. “Pearl Cadillac” – Gary Clark Jr.

36. “Tonight the Bottle Let Me Down” – Vince Gill with Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas

37. “Tulsa Time” – Vince Gill with Albert Lee, Bradley Walker, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas

38. “Drifting Too Far From The Shore” – Bradley Walker with Vince Gill, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas

39. “Badge” – Eric Clapton

40. “Layla” – Eric Clapton with John Mayer & Doyle Bramhall II

Encore Finale

41. “Purple Rain” – Eric Clapton & Ensemble

42. “High Time We Went” – Eric Clapton & Ensemble

End Credits

“Going Going Gone” – Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band