Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons Lead 2023 Summerfest

Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Imagine Dragons are among the headliners set for this year’s three-weekend Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The lineup is split into three mini-festivals, taking place at a variety of venues on the weekends of June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

The first weekend features headliners Church, Zac Brown Band and James Taylor and his All-Star Band along with Sheryl Crow, as well as undercard that boasts heavyweights like Cheap Trick, the Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello and the Imposters, Bleachers, Three 6 Mafia, Buddy Guy, Noah Kahan, Tegan & Sara, Brett Eldridge, the Wailers and many more.

Dave Matthews Band, Odesza and a to-be-announced headliner lead the June 29-July 1 weekend, with Earth, Wind and Fire (the real one), Coi Leray, Cypress Hill, Ava Max, Lord Huron, Debbie Gibson, Vance Joy, Survivor, a Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung and more on the bill.

The third weekend has headliners Zac Bryan, Imagine Dragons, and a TBA artist, plus Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Built to Spill, the War on Drugs, Dinosaur Jr., Tyler Hubbard, Yungblud, Styx, Soul Asylum and more.

Check out the Summerfest site for ticket information.