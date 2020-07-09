Erasure Create a Sci-Fi Disco on New Song ‘Shot a Satellite’

Erasure have shared a second track, “Shot a Satellite,” from their upcoming album The Neon, out August 21st.

The song, reminiscent of old Hi-NRG tunes with sci-fi synths and a disco beat, tells a space-age love story. “You shot a satellite/To catch a man alive/You spun a web of love for me,” the band proclaims.

The Neon, the duo’s 18th full-length album, was written and produced by Erasure and recorded in Atlanta earlier this year. “It was about refreshing my love — hopefully our love — of great pop,” Andy Bell explained in a statement. “I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

The project follows 2017’s World Be Gone and harks back to Eighties dance tracks — in particular, it centers on the hope and optimism the band has inspired within the LGBTQ community. “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling,” Vince Clarke says. “Andy was in a good place spiritually and so was I — really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”

The duo’s gay-love track, “A Little Respect,” appeared on Rolling Stone‘s list of 25 Essential LGBTQ Pride Songs and became a Top 20 hit in the U.S. in 1988.