Erasure Drop Mystical ‘Fallen Angel’ Video in Time for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, Erasure have revealed a spooky new video for “Fallen Angel,” a track off their new album The Neon.

Directed by Brad Hammer — who previously worked on the video for “Nerves of Steel” — the clip stars Heidi N Closet from Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and model Alexa Abraxas. Heidi N Closet plays an old fortuneteller, reading Tarot cards and predicting the future to Abraxas.

Many elaborate costumes and synth beats later, Heidi N Closet radiantly de-ages. “Fly like a fallen angel/Love just like it’s second nature,” they sing, as Abraxas dances in a glittery angel outfit.

The Neon, released last August, marks Erasure’s 18th studio album. It was written and produced by the duo in Atlanta earlier this year. “It was about refreshing my love — hopefully our love — of great pop,” Andy Bell said of the LP. “I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

On December 4th, the band will release a 12-inch neon orange vinyl single of “Fallen Angel,” remixed by Georgia. The Neon Singles is also available as a three-CD box set, featuring remixes of each of the album’s singles, bundled with three art cards. You can preorder it now.