Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull Team for ‘Trilogy’ Tour

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are uniting this fall for a trek they’re calling the “Trilogy” tour. Each artist will play a headlining set on the North American run, which will find them in arenas.

While announcing the tour, each head of the triumvirate expressed mutual admiration of the other two. “It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement. “We’re excited to take the Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives. Dale!”

“I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky,” Iglesias said. “The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour.”

“Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting,” Martin said. “This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end, so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

The artists are each promising career-spanning sets of their greatest hits as well as “state-of-the-art visuals.”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fans program. Fans can register now until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. Those who receive access codes can buy tickets beginning June 7. There will also be a general on sale at 10 a.m. local time on June 9.

Earlier this year, Martin presented Bad Bunny with GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, recognizing Bad Bunny’s allyship with the LGBTQ community. Martin, in a speech, commended Bad Bunny for “loudly standing with trans women and the entire community and telling every fan to let the LGBTQ people dance, sing, love, and live lives authentically.”

Last year, Martin faced allegations of sexual abuse from his nephew who later withdrew the claim under oath; Martin sued his relative for $30 million alleging extortion. Before the year was up, Martin was facing another lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff, allegedly the same nephew, though the details of the suit were not made public. "These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality," Martin's lawyer said.

Last year, Iglesias released Final Vol. 1, which contained the track “Te Fuiste.” Iglesias told Rolling Stone it felt good to be reaching the finish line of his recording career. “I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “It doesn’t mean I’m going to stop writing songs, but maybe [I’ll do things] differently. I look at this like, an album’s a book and each song is a chapter. But at the same time, you can also say a song can be part of that, too. Hopefully I can put out more chapters later on — and I still have to finish Vol. 2!”

Pitbull has spent much of the past couple of years on the road, first touring with Iglesias on the "I Feel Good" tour in 2021 and then last year with Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul on the "Can't Stop Us" tour. He's planning on releasing a new album, Trackhouse, on July 7. The album is named after the Trackhouse brand, which merges NASCAR, sports, and entertainment, of which Pitbull is a partner.

Trilogy tour dates:

Oct. 14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Oct. 21– Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Nov. 10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena