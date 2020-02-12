‘Enormous: The Gorge Story’ Trailer Focuses on America’s Most Scenic Concert Venue

One of North America’s most scenic concert venues is the focus of the new documentary Enormous: The Gorge Story, a film about the picturesque George, Washington, amphitheater that has become a favorite of artists like Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band and more.

Ahead of the documentary’s one-night-only theatrical release on April 28th, Enormous has shared a new trailer where Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Dave Matthews and Steve Miller profess their love for the rural venue situated 150 miles from Seattle.

“When people ask me about our band, about Pearl Jam, ‘Where is your favorite place to play in the world?’ This is always number one,” McCready says of the Gorge.

“The venue… there’s no place like it in the world,” Matthews said.

The film both tells the history of the venue and features performances from many of the artists that have performed at the Gorge, including Bob Dylan, Mumford & Sons, Elvis Costello and more.

The one-night-only theatrical release will feature both the full-length documentary as well as exclusive Gorge-recorded performance footage of Hozier, Phantogram, and Portugal. The Man, plus five mini-documentaries “The Enormisodes.” Check out the Enormous site for more information.