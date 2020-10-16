First Posthumous Ennio Morricone Collection Will Feature Seven Unreleased Tracks

A new posthumous Ennio Morricone collection, Morricone Segreto, featuring seven previously unreleased tracks, will be released November 6th via Decca Records, Variety reports.

The collection covers a rich creative period for Morricone, from the end of the Sixties through the early Eighties, and the songs are culled from slightly lesser-known Morricone endeavors (at least compared to classics like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly or Once Upon a Time in America). Pierpaolo De Sanctis, who curated the record, said the goal was to highlight the side of Morricone that influenced musicians well beyond other film composers.

“I am talking about electronic music, hip hop, alternative rock,” De Sanctis said. “The idea was to go look at why Morricone today is still considered so hip in music circles that are very far-removed from the world of film soundtracks.”

De Sanctis said that Morricone Segreto captures a “Morricone tied to genre movies,” and includes music from psychological thrillers, Italian giallo films (pulpy mystery flicks), French noirs, crime movies, and more. Among the unreleased offerings are a handful of compositions from Italian director Claudio Rispoli’s never-released 1972 film, Lui Per Lei, and an alternate take of the well-known theme from the 1969 mafia movie, The Sicilian Clan, which De Sanctis describes as a “much more acid, modern, and rock.”

Additional unreleased tracks or alternate versions were taken from films like the 1973 erotic flick Quando L’amore è Sensualità, the 1975 horror film Macchie Solari, and the 1975 thriller, La Smagliatura.

Morricone Segreto is available to preorder and will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl. A special vinyl box set, which will be released December 4th, is also available.