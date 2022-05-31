ENHYPEN’s Heeseung Delivers Wedding-Ready Take on Justin Bieber Deep Cut ‘Off My Face’

We might be in the warm up period for some reckless Hot Girl Summer behaviors, but ENHYPEN’s Heeseung is making a case for an extended cuffing season with his wedding-ready cover of Justin Bieber’s romantic deep cut “Off My Face.”

“‘Off My Face’ is a song I often enjoy listening to by an artist whom I highly respect,” the K-pop singer shared in a statement. “It’s taken almost two years to release a cover for our fans ENGENEs, and I really wanted them to hear my version of it.”

The record originally appeared on Bieber’s sixth studio album Justice, released early last year. Heeseung tackled the acoustic song solo against a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over a busy cityscape. “Your touch blurred my vision / It’s your world, and I’m just in it,” he croons into his mic. “Even sober I’m not thinking straight.”

Heeseung first teased an “Off My Face” cover with a brief preview during ENHYPEN’s KPOP.Flex festival appearance shortly after the group harmonized to Bieber’s “Hold On” during a round of song association. The seven-piece ensemble doesn’t sound out of place taking on tracks from one of pop’s biggest stars, having drawn inspiration from acts ranging from Bieber to BTS for their own wide-spanning pop discography.

“Rather than feeling pressured, we feel great respect when we see the successful artists who have come before us,” ENHYPEN’s Jungwon told Rolling Stone last year. “We are learning a lot from their journey, and we’re doing our best to carve out a path of our own as well.”