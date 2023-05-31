ENHYPEN ‘Fate’ World Tour Includes Shows in South Korea, Japan, U.S.

The boys of ENHYPEN are set for a world tour this summer with shows taking place in South Korea, Japan, and the United States. A two-night concert in Seoul’s KSPO Dome will kick off the trek in July, according to their announcement on Tuesday.

The septet will then head to Japan to perform at the Kyocera Dome Osaka for two nights, before another two nights at the Tokyo Dome. ENHYPEN will embark on their seven-date tour of the U.S. in the fall, starting at Los Angeles’ Dignity Health Sports Park in October. The band will then head to Glendale, Houston, Dallas, and Newark before landing in Chicago to play at Illinois’ United Center. More dates are promised to come.

Earlier this month, the K-pop group released their fourth-mini album, “Dark Blood” on May 22. The members of ENHYPEN were introduced to the world on the popular South Korean music reality show, I-Land. Over 12 episodes, 23 trainees competed for a chance to debut in a final group – in the end, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki emerged as winners.

Last year, the group released Dimension: Answer, and stopped by Rolling Stone's studio for a light-hearted, rapid-fire style interview. When asked what if there were to be a movie about the group, they joked that it would an Avengers-style film titled, "ENHYPEN: Connect to the World."

ENHYPEN ‘Fate’ World Tour dates:

July 29 & 30 — Seoul, South Korea @ KSPO Dome

Sept. 2 & 3 — Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sept. 13 & 14 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome

Oct. 6 — Los Angeles, California @ Dignity Health Sports Park

Oct. 10 — Glendale, California @ Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 13 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 14 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 18 & 19 — Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

Oct. 22 — Chicago, Illinois @ United Center