World Cup: See England Fans Sing Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ After Loss

England soccer fans consoled their Three Lions club by singing Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” after Croatia beat the national team 2-1 in the World Cup semi-finals, ending their run in the 2018 World Cup.

As The Independent reports, numerous England fans remained inside Moscow, Russia’s Luzhniki Stadium following the loss, as “God Save the Queen” blared out of the PA. Then, a half-hour after the loss, came Oasis’ 1995 Britpop anthem, one of the signature tracks from their second LP, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? The above clip shows fans chanting the lyrics – seemingly to themselves as much as the players.

England’s World Cup dream shattered after an extra-time loss on Wednesday. However, their run was still historic, marking the country’s first semi-final appearance since losing to West Germany in 1990. The club will now square off against Belgium during Saturday’s third/fourth place play-off in St. Petersburg, Russia.