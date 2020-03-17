En Vogue Preview ‘Born to Sing’ Reissue With Rare B-Side ‘Mover’

Nineties R&B outfit En Vogue shared a rare Japanese-only B-side, “Mover,” that will appear on the upcoming 30th-anniversary edition of their debut album, Born to Sing, out digitally April 3rd via Rhino.

“Mover” is a captivating cut that boasts nothing more than En Vogue’s stellar vocals and some crisp snapping. The tune starts with the swoon of a heavy spiritual before settling into a much saucier groove as En Vogue belt in harmony: “Because he’s a mover, all his moves right/That’s what all the ladies say/Because he’s a mover, you better treat me right/Mover is the guy for me.”

“Mover” is one of nine rarities that will appear on the 30th-anniversary edition of Born to Sing. Other selections include an extended version of “Hold on,” the radio edit of “Don’t Go” and multiple remixes of tracks like “Lies” and “You Don’t Have to Worry.”

Coinciding with the Born to Sing 30th-anniversary announcement, En Vogue will appear as themselves on a new episode of Empire, airing Tuesday, March 17th. The episode also marks the directorial debut of star Taraji P. Henson.

En Vogue released their most recent album, Electric Café, in 2018. At the time it marked the group’s first LP in 14 years, following 2004’s Soul Flower.

Born to Sing 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist

1. “Party”

2. “Strange”

3. “Lies”

4. “Hip Hop Bugle Boy”

5. “Hold on”

6. “Part of Me”

7. “You Don’t Have to Worry”

8. “Time Goes On”

9. “Just Can’t Stay Away”

10. Don’t Go”

11. “Luv Lines”

12. “Waitin’ on You”

13. “Hold On” (Extended Version)

14. “Lies” (The Extended Avant Garde Remix)

15. “You Don’t Have to Worry” (Club New Breed Remix)

16. “Don’t Go” (Radio Edit)

17. “Desperately” (featuring En Vogue)

18. “You Don’t Have to Worry” (Lo Cal Mix)

19. “Lies” (Kwame’s Bone Age Remix)

20. “Hold On” (Dub Version)

21. “Mover” (B-Side)