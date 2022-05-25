 Empress Of Drops New Breakup Anthem 'Dance for You' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Herschel Walker’s Response to the Uvalde Shooting Was Incoherent. So Is His Senate Bid
Home Music Music News

Empress Of Drops New Breakup Anthem ‘Dance for You’

Lorely Rodriguez’s new EP Save Me out June 24

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Empress Of, the electro-pop project of singer Lorely Rodriguez, has shared the video for her new breakup song “Dance for You,” the first single off her upcoming Save Me EP.

“I love the lyrics on this song,” Rodriguez said in a statement of the track, which she recorded in Minneapolis with producer BJ Burton. “It was freezing outside. I was in a cave-like studio in the snow literally dancing as I wrote this. ‘Surrender to me like this’ is a touching lyric for me because I’m not hurt over this person anymore. I’ve come out the other side.”

Save Me, due out June 24 marks Empress Of’s first new music since her 2020 LP I Am Empress Of. Rodriguez penned the album during the Covid pandemic in 2021, traveling alone to different studios around the country — including Tornillo, Texas’ Sonic Ranch. She reunited with longtime collaborator Burton to record the EP’s five songs, which touch on the singer’s recent breakup.

“One of the biggest key things for me making music is being out of my comfort zone,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “And I think a lot of artists relate to that. Because when you’re out of your comfort zone that’s when innovation happens. I went around renting these spaces, traveling a bit. And it was a little bit miserable, but it helped to isolate certain feelings and lyrics and songs. I did that for about half a year.”

In addition to the new EP, Empress Of has scheduled a trio of tour dates this summer, including a stop at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival.

In This Article: Empress Of, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.