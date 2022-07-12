‘Booked, Blessed and Busy’: Lizzo Celebrates ‘Big Grrrls’ Emmy Nominations

Album release week is off to a great start for Lizzo. On Tuesday, the singer nabbed an Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in the Outstanding Competition Show category — and she celebrated the accomplishment with a sweet post on Instagram.

“We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!” she wrote on Instagram. “BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY.”

The musician — who executive produces and hosts the Prime Video series — even went on Instagram Live to celebrate the accomplishment for the show that follows a set of dancers competing for a spot as part of her Bonnaroo set.

“I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated. And not just one nomination, bitch! Six nominations,” she said. “You know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman is gonna be there, bitch. Probably!”

She added, “What am I gonna do when I meet Nicole? I don’t know… That’s what the Emmys means to me. I just wanted to process it because I’m so bad at processing my emotions in real time… I’ve probably been in shock for the last couple hours.”

Big Grrrls is nominated against CBS’ Amazing Race, Netflix’s Nailed It!, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bravo’s Top Chef, and NBC’s The Voice in the outstanding competition program category. (RuPaul has won in the category for the last four years.)

Lizzo, whose song “About Damn Time” is No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, is set to drop her album, Special, on Friday. The LP features songs such as “Grrrls,” “2 Be Loved,” “Everybody’s Gay,” and “Birthday Girl.”