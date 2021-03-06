 Eminem Responds to Cancellation Attempt With 'Tone Deaf' Lyric Video - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Eminem Responds to Cancellation Attempt With ‘Tone Deaf’ Animated Video

“I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,” rapper says after TikTok controversy

Eminem takes aim at the “cancellation” attempts against him in the rapper’s new animated lyric video for “Tone Deaf,” a track off his 2020 LP Music to Be Murdered By – Side B.

In recent weeks, a TikTok campaign called for Eminem to be “canceled” due to a resurfaced controversial lyric from his 2010 single “Love the Way You Lie” — “If you fucking leave again I’m strap you to this bed and set the house on fire” — Hip Hop DX reported.

In response, Eminem unloaded a “Tone Deaf” video that serves as an overview of his legacy and his steadfast refusal to sanitize his music.

“I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,” Eminem tweeted, quoting a key lyric from the track.

“Tone Deaf” is the second video off Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, the companion album to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By, Slim Shady previously tied his “Higher” visual to UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor in January.

