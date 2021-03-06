Eminem Responds to Cancellation Attempt With ‘Tone Deaf’ Animated Video

Eminem takes aim at the “cancellation” attempts against him in the rapper’s new animated lyric video for “Tone Deaf,” a track off his 2020 LP Music to Be Murdered By – Side B.

In recent weeks, a TikTok campaign called for Eminem to be “canceled” due to a resurfaced controversial lyric from his 2010 single “Love the Way You Lie” — “If you fucking leave again I’m strap you to this bed and set the house on fire” — Hip Hop DX reported.

In response, Eminem unloaded a “Tone Deaf” video that serves as an overview of his legacy and his steadfast refusal to sanitize his music.

“I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,” Eminem tweeted, quoting a key lyric from the track.

“Tone Deaf” is the second video off Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, the companion album to 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By, Slim Shady previously tied his “Higher” visual to UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor in January.