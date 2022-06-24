Eminem, Snoop Dogg Team Up for Surprise Single ‘From the D 2 the LBC’

Eminem and Snoop Dogg have joined forces for a bicoastal new song, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The fast-talking single arrived with a music video directed by James Larese, which switches between live footage of the rappers and an animated world where they transform into Bored Ape-looking avatars.

The rappers shout out their respective hometowns on the track, apparently putting to rest any territorial beef. “Put your doobies high if you reside in 213, let’s see them blunts raised,” they rap. “Whether you east side or west side of the 313, let’s see them guns blaze.”

The single follows Eminem and Snoop’s collaboration earlier year at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The star-studded performance brought the pair together alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

It’s also Eminem’s second new song this month: The rapper recently reimagined Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” in the new soundtrack single from Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis film. The song, which mashes up Presley’s iconic track with a modern beat, also features a chorus from CeeLo Green. On the song, Eminem draws comparisons between himself and the King of Rock & Roll, referencing that they both get criticized for stealing Black music.

Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, released collaborative LP The Algorithm last fall. The 25-track compilation record featured numerous artists, including Usher, Dave East, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Mary J Blige, Ice Cube, E-40, Wiz Khalifa, and more. It also showcased a collaboration between Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short – also known as the supergroup Mt. Westmore.