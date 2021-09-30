 Eminem, Skylar Grey Drop New 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Song - Rolling Stone
Eminem Links Up With Skylar Grey for New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Song

“Last One Standing” also features Polo G and Mozzy

Eminem has reunited with Skylar Grey for new song “Last One Standing,” which also features Polo G and Mozzy. The track is featured in the movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, based on Marvel’s Spider-Man character Venom. The Venom sequel arrives in theaters on Friday. Eminem contributed “Venom” to the 2018 original film.

“Now you see me standing in the lights/But you never saw my sacrifice,” Grey sings on the hook anchoring the rappers’ verses, which convey resilience in the midst of adversity. “Or all the nights I had to struggle to survive/Had to lose it all to win the fight/I had to fall so many times, now I’m the last one standing.”

The film is directed by Andy Serkis, and stars Tom Hardy — who cowrote the story alongside Kelly Marcel — as investigative reporter Eddie Brock, who also embodies the alien being with superpowers Venom. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and villain Woody Harrelson, who portrays Cletus Kasaday/Carnage.

Eminem opened new restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, in Detroit earlier in the day, where he surprised fans with an appearance during its grand opening, as The Detroit News reports.

