 Secret Service Questioned Eminem Over Lyrics About Donald Trump
Secret Service Interviewed Eminem Over ‘Threatening’ Trump Lyrics

Rapper was questioned over anti-Trump BET Freestyle, lyrics about Ivanka in “Framed”

EminemBonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Manchester, USA - 09 Jun 2018

The Secret Service reportedly interviewed Eminem over lyrics about President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Rmv/Shutterstock

Secret Service agents interviewed Eminem over lyrics about President Donald Trump and his daughter/senior advisor Ivanka Trump, BuzzFeed reports.

The rapper was specifically questioned about his song “Framed,” from his 2017 album, Revival, and his freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which was also released that year. The freestyle was fiercely critical of Trump and opened with the lines, “That’s an awfully hot coffee pot/ Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Probably not/ But that’s all I got ’til I come up with a solid plot.” And on “Framed,” he rapped, “Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard/ But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?”

Eminem and his legal team reportedly met with the Secret Service in January 2018. That August, Eminem released a new album, Kamikaze, and on the song “The Ringer,” he rapped about the visit, saying, “Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/To meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him.” At the time the Secret Service declined to say whether or not agents visited Eminem, but documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request confirmed that they did.

The Secret Service was reportedly alerted to the lyrics in “Framed” the day Revival was released, December 15th, 2017. The tipster was a “concerned citizen,” who turned out to be a TMZ employee seeking comment from the Secret Service and asking whether or not the agency was “investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump.”

According to the report, the Secret Service called the lyrics on “Framed” “threatening,” described Eminem as “exhibiting inappropriate behavior” and said that, through his music, he “threatens protectee.” Along with questioning him about “Framed” and the BET Freestyle, the Secret Service also asked Eminem about a 2017 interview with Vulture, in which he said Trump “makes my blood boil.”

While BuzzFeed noted that a substantial portion of the documents they received were redacted, the report still contained some nuggets. For instance, at one point during the interview, the Secret Service agents began reading Eminem’s lyrics aloud and the rapper reportedly “began [to] rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read.”

Following the interview with Eminem, the Secret Service decided not to refer the case to a federal prosecutor.

