Eminem Responds To Machine Gun Kelly On ‘KILLSHOT

Eminem’s content kamikaze assault continues with the release of his Machine Gun Kelly diss track, “Killshot.” Earlier this month, after getting dissed on Eminem’s Kamikaze, MGK released “Rap Devil,” which found the Cleveland rapper claiming Em tried to blackball him from the music industry after he tweeted about his daughter, Hailie, being “hot as fuck” in 2012. On “Killshot,” Em takes Kelly to task for a variety of things including him sporting a man bun and his choice of breakfast food.

Eminem spends the majority of his diss track ridiculing MGK’s commercial success (or lack thereof): “I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew.” He then claims he’ll put the Midwesterner’s career next to Ja Rule and Benzino, two past casualties of his wrath.

Predictably, the track takes an unfortunate and disgusting turn when the 45-year-old rapper drags Halsey into the debacle. “You dance around it like a sombrero, we can all see / You’re fuckin’ salty ’cause young Gerald’s balls-deep inside of Halsey,” Em spits.

The line references Kelly’s other beef with fellow white rapper, G-Eazy. In an August freestyle with Funk Master Flex, MGK spit “Only Eazy I fuck with is E / I seen he died his hair and got a hanging earring / I fucked his girl, now he look like me this shit overbearing.” G-Eazy didn’t take kindly to the veiled shot and threw a couple of jabs Kelly’s way on “Bad Boy.”

Eminem wraps up the song by confusingly claiming the day MGK puts out a hit is, “the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.” A few seconds later he tells Diddy, “I’m just playin’.”

So, let’s tally this up. Three white rappers are dragging Halsey into their shenanigans for no reason. Eminem is opening up a diss track in 2018 claiming he gave Rihanna a hickey (“Rihanna just hit me on the text / Last night I left hickeys on her neck”). MGK and G-Eazy are arguing over frat rap and Fall Out Boy. Despite all of that, I hope you have a good weekend.