fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Please Stand Up

Real Slim Shady vs. Real Housewives: Eminem Tries to Block ‘Reasonably Shady’ Trademark

The rapper is opposing the trademark application filed by Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon
eminem real houewives potomac gizelle bryant robyn didxon trademark application opposition reasonably shady slim shady
Eminem Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eminem is asking the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to confirm he is the real — and only — Slim Shady. The rapper and his lawyers are opposing a trademark application from two cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac, who are hoping to secure a mark for their various ventures under the name “Reasonably Shady.” 

The two Potomac stars, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, submitted their trademark application last February. The pair already co-host a podcast called Reasonably Shady and were aiming to secure a mark for the brand that would cover merchandise and other “entertainment services,” like podcasts and live events, about “dating, relationships, marriage, entrepreneurs, motherhood, style, glam, and current events.”

Last Tuesday, Feb. 14, Eminem (real name Marshal Mathers) and his lawyer submitted opposition to Bryant and Dixon’s application. The opposition, obtained by Rolling Stone, states plainly that Mathers “believes he will be damaged” if the Patent and Trademark Office grants Bryant and Dixon their mark. 

Mathers has owned marks for both “Slim Shady” and “Shady” for the past two decades, covering everything from his records and tours to his merchandise. While these marks were obtained in the early 2000s, the opposition filing notes that Mathers has been using “Slim Shady” and “Shady” since as far back as 1996. 

Trending

According to the filing, the “dominant portion” of Bryant and Dixon’s “Reasonably Shady” mark is “identical” to Mathers’ “Shady” and “Slim Shady” marks. Mathers’ lawyer claims “confusion is unavoidable” between the two marks and that the public could come to falsely believe Bryant and Dixon were “in some way connected or affiliated with” Mathers.

A lawyer for Bryant and Dixon did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment. According to the Patent and Trademark Office, the two Housewives stars will have 40 days to file an answer to Mathers’ opposition.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Richard Belzer, Extraordinarily Smart-Ass as a Comic and a TV Cop, Dies at 78

Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Identified as Man Found Dead at Singer’s House

Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Poses in a Mesmerizing Underwater Photoshoot for a Controversial Organization

Remy Ma Finally Addresses Cardi B Trolling Nicki Minaj With Her Profile Picture

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad