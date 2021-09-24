Eminem’s Famous Lyric About Barfing Has Inspired a New Restaurant

Eminem is turning one of the most famous lines in music history about vomit into a new restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, which will open its doors in Detroit next Wednesday, September 29th.

The restaurant’s name, of course, comes from the indelible opening lines of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” But the restaurant itself isn’t a new concept: As The Detroit News reports, Em opened a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up in 2017, while last year he delivered Mom’s Spaghetti food to frontline workers at Detroit hospitals (there were also Mom’s Spaghetti pop-ups at Coachella and Firefly in 2018, when Eminem headlined both festivals). Both the pop-ups and new restaurant were created in partnership with the local restaurant group, Union Joints

To promote the opening, Mom’s Spaghetti has also started airing a spot on Detroit television stations, and it’s made its way to Twitter in all its low-budget glory. In it, Em towers over the Detroit skyline via green screen technology and spits out a Mom’s Spaghetti takeout carton, while at the very end of the clip he returns, ostensibly with two middle fingers up, although his hands are covered in branded oven mitts.

As for what kind of grub Mom’s Spaghetti will serve up, well, obviously there will be spaghetti, with meatballs or without, as well as a “s’ghetti sandwich, if you’re looking for a serious carb bomb. The restaurant will also feature what seems to be some kind of merch annex called “The Trailer,” which is described as “a store for Stans.”