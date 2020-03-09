 Eminem, Mike Tyson Star in 'Godzilla' Video Featuring Juice WRLD - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next See Kirk Hammett's 'Wah Off' With Beehived Guitarist Mrs. Smith Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Eminem, Mike Tyson Star in Video for ‘Godzilla’ Featuring Juice WRLD

Latest visual from Music to Be Murdered By pays tribute to late rapper

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Monday, Eminem dropped the music video for “Godzilla,” his latest visual from Music to Be Murdered By. The clip, directed by Cole Bennett, is dedicated to the late Juice WRLD, who is featured on the song’s hook.

Eminem appears in the clip inside a large warehouse store — think Walmart or Best Buy — getting drunk off of “Godzilla” whiskey and experiencing various hallucinations. At various points, he fights off an armed robber with a missile launcher, vomits up a pile of Lego bricks, gets a blowjob inside of a slaughterhouse and gets punched in the face by none other than Mike Tyson, who then appears by his bedside in the hospital. The video ends with a voiceover from Juice WRLD and a black-and-white tribute to him.

Music to Be Murdered By was released this past January. In addition to Juice WRLD, the album also features collaborations with Anderson .Paak and Young M.A. In the days following the album drop, Eminem released an open letter on Instagram in response to criticisms of the LP.

Earlier this year, Eminem gave a surprise performance at the Academy Awards, performing “Lose Yourself” in honor of the Eight Mile song’s past win at the ceremony.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.