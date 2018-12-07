Jessie Reyez Murders Eminem in Their New Video for ‘Good Guy’

Emimen has had a busy week. Last Friday, he released an 11-minute, acapella freestyle furiously directed at no one in particular, apparently in support of the battle rap film he produced, Bodied. This Friday, he gets the shit kicked out of him by Jessie Reyez in the new music video for their collaboration, “Good Guy.”

The song is a sequel to “Nice Guy,” another Em and Reyez collaboration from the surprise dropped Kamikaze. Both songs deal, in somewhat confusing terms, with the complicated romantic relationships Eminem finds himself in. In the “Good Guy” video, that’s illustrated by Jessie Reyez clawing her way out of a grave, marching to Eminem’s house, and proceeding to fight him. After some failed attempts at stabbing him, she finds success when she throws Eminem out of a window. Then she strangles him, wraps his body in plastic sheets, and returns him to the grave she started her hero’s journey in. It’s a lot.

In October, Eminem infected the masses with a Slim Shady symbiote in the his new video for “Venom,” the featured track from the movie about the Marvel antihero. It was a track from his latest album, Kamikaze, which he surprise-released in August. The record follows his 2017 effort, Revival. The film — starring Tom Hardy in the title role — made Peter Travers’ 10 Worst Movies of 2018 list.