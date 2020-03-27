 Hear Eminem Join Jessie Reyez on Album Cut 'COFFIN' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Hear Eminem Join Jessie Reyez on Album Cut 'COFFIN' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Eminem Join Jessie Reyez on Album Cut ‘COFFIN’

The song appears on Reyez’s debut LP

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jessie Reyez has dropped her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, and it includes a collaboration with Eminem.

The rapper joins Reyez on “COFFIN,” a slow burning, conflicted love song, which is the only feature on the album. Eminem jumps on a verse midway through the track, spitting, “I’m at the end of my wits, let’s end this/ Then begin again tomorrow/ Fresh start, let you spoil me/ Pledge your loyalty, treat me like a king/ Just to fuck me over royally/ Boy, are we water mixed with oil.”

“So, I’m conflicted,” Reyez wrote on Instagram earlier this month in response to whether she should release the album during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The whole premise of building this album was to make something that made people think about their mortality. Now it seems like a theme song to what’s happening irl.”

She added, “I’ve reached out for advice; the general consensus is ‘drop it.’ I put everything into this, I even pulled it down from the pre order to make changes because I needed to make sure I was passionate and proud of it – not the label, not my managers – me. So I did. If we drop now and the world ends tomorrow, at least my art was authentic.”

Reyez previously paired up with Eminem on “Good Guy,” a single off Kamikaze, in 2018. Reyez’s 2018 EP, Being Human in Public, was nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.