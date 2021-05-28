Eminem Enlists Jack Harlow, Cordae for ‘Killer’ Remix

Eminem has teamed up with Jack Harlow and Cordae for a remix of “Killer.” The original song appears on the Detroit rapper’s Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album.

The new spin finds the rappers trading verses. Harlow gives props to Eminem as he opens his verse: “I used to rock a toboggan/Headphones around my neck trying to be like Shady. Later, he raps, “I’m on a song with my idol/I’m a cold-blooded version of the song title.”

Cordae takes the second verse, looking to the future while reflecting on the past. “I’m in this moment in my life where shit is falling in line/And looking back, I swear to God, you’d think it all was designed.”

Eminem closes it out with his verse, which opens with the lines “My sentences are harsh, every single bar’s like a verdict/I say it with conviction, but this time you’re not gonna serve it/But as soon as I read it, you know that you’re about to get murdered” and continues with a rapid-fire flow.

Earlier this year, Eminem dropped videos for Side B singles “Tone Deaf” and “Higher.” In March, Harlow teamed up with Pete Davidson to deliver an Eminem-inspired rap explaining NFTs during Saturday Night Live.