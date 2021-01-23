Eminem Debuts ‘Higher’ Video Ahead of UFC’s Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Event

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 event, Eminem has dropped his new video for “Higher,” a track off the rapper’s recent Music To Be Murdered By – Side B.

In the “Higher” video, Eminem is cast as fighter preparing for battle against his own demons, with the world of UFC a backdrop for the action. The video also features cameos by UFC chief Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves during a mock interview before Eminem’s big fight.

The video premiered during ESPN’s pre-show for the mixed martial arts event, airing live Saturday from Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., where the UFC has held a number of its PPV shows since the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March 2020. The main event features Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 bout, which McGregor won by TKO in the first round.

“It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years,” ESPN music director Kevin Wilson said in a statement. “To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable.”