Watch Eminem Join Ed Sheeran to Perform ‘Lose Yourself’ at Detroit Concert

Ed Sheeran welcomed an unlikely surprise guest during his concert Saturday in Detroit as Eminem appeared onstage to perform two of his biggest hits alongside the British singer.

Performing at the Motor City’s Ford Field, Sheeran acknowledged Eminem’s hometown by first launching into the 8 Mile hit “Lose Yourself” solo, telling the crowd he rehearsed it earlier in the day. “We’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Then, without warning, midway through the song, Slim Shady himself emerged onstage to accompany him:

“Can I just say, he was gonna come out and do one song, but I said you can’t come out in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?” Sheeran asked the crowd.

Eminem then hung around for "Stan," with Sheeran serving as the Dido to the rapper's obsessed fan. "Detroit I missed you!" Eminem told the audience after the performance.

The duet was a reunion of sorts for Sheeran and Eminem, who previously performed together during the rapper’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022, where the two performed “Stan” together as part of an all-star medley of Slim Shady tracks.

The pair first collaborated together in 2017 when Sheeran guested on Eminem’s Revival track “River.” The rapper repaid the favor a year later by featuring on “Remember the Name,” a cut off Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project.