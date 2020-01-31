Eminem Pays Tribute to 50 Cent at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eminem honored 50 Cent during 50’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The rapper-actor’s star was added to the landmark on Thursday.

“Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50,” Eminem said during his speech. “One of the first things I noticed when he walked into the room was his presence. It just kind of felt like he’s going to be a star … He was the whole package.”

Eminem went on to discuss 50 Cent’s music. “And what’s crazy about it to me is the charisma and the personality, everything matched the intensity of his music.” He called 50 Cent’s first album “so classic,” and mentioned 50’s prolific output of mixtapes and how he and Dr. Dre walked away from the meeting impressed. “If it worked on us, it was going to work on the rest of the world and I’m glad we trusted our instincts.”

“I’m here today because he’s not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I’ve known in the world,” he continued. “I would say it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy, ’cause this guy is fucking relentless. And he won’t stop.”

The Detroit rapper noted many of 50 Cent’s accomplishments – artist, entrepreneur, actor, director, producer — as well as recognized their friendship. “He pretty much does it all. And he’s also helped me through a lot of hard times in my own life and he’s always been there when I need him. So, 50, congrats on your star, man. Hollywood is making it official what I knew from the beginning and Dre knew from the beginning.”

50 Cent in turn thanked both Eminem and Dr. Dre, who was also in attendance, during his speech. “I don’t honestly think my career would’ve been what it was without their support. Dre’s a mentor for the whole squad, really, because he’s been doing it for long before that and was able to guide us in ways without even knowing that he’s doing it.”

50 Cent’s Power will air the last episode of its sixth and final season on Sunday. The 50 Cent-executive produced ABC drama For Life will premiere on February 11th.