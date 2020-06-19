My Morning Jacket, Brittany Howard, Emily King Appear on Black Lives Matter Comp

My Morning Jacket, Brittany Howard, Emily King and more appear on Silence Is Not an Option, an ATO Records compilation out now.

The tracklist includes My Morning Jacket’s “I’m Amazed,” Drive-By Truckers’ “What It Means,” “Goat Head” by Brittany Howard, Black Pumas’ “Colors” and more. You can hear Emily King’s “See Me” here.

“Can you hear me now/Can you see me now,” King sings across a sparse acoustic guitar. “If I cry out loud/Will you believe me now?”

“Feeling so moved by this powerful time,” King tells Rolling Stone. She wrote “See Me” in response to the Black Lives Matter protests. “Every day watching the world demand justice. I wake up with sadness but also hope. Like people are starting to finally notice how deeply broken things are. Can you hear me now? Can you see me now? I started singing the words and they wouldn’t leave my head.”

The record is currently available for preorder on Bandcamp. All proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter Greater New York, Innocence Project and Color of Change.

Silence Is Not an Option Tracklist

1. “Witness,” Benjamin Booker (featuring Mavis Staples)2. “Colors,” Black Pumas3. “Goat Head,” Brittany Howard4. “See Me,” Emily King5. “What It Means,” Drive-By Truckers6. “Pa’lante,” Hurray for the Riff Raff7. “When You Come Back,” Vusi Mahlasela8. “Paralysed,” Nilüfer Yanya9. “Invisible People,” Chicano Batman10. “I’m Amazed,” My Morning Jacket11. “Vincent Tyler (Single Version),” Nick Hakim