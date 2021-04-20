 Emerson, Lake & Palmer Get 'Definitive' Book - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Walter Mondale, Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate, Dead at 93
Home Music Music News

Emerson, Lake & Palmer Get ‘Definitive’ Book

“This is the story as it happened, as the group told it, because it’s in our own words,” Carl Palmer says

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Emerson Lake & Palmer Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Emerson Lake & Palmer, circa 1970.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The prog rock supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer will get their first official book ELP, out later this year.

ELP was created by Carl Palmer and the families of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake — who both died in 2016. It contains unpublished interviews, rare photos, recordings, and more. “This is the definitive Emerson, Lake & Palmer book,” Palmer said in a statement, included in the video below. “There are photographs which I’ve never, ever seen before — can you imagine, after all this time? This is the story as it happened, as the group told it, because it’s in our own words. What a fantastic book.”

The book will be available for preorder in May, but you can sign up for it here. Three editions will be released: Classic, Signature, and Ultimate. The latter two are signed by Palmer and family members, with an additional CD of archival interviews and other items.

In 2013, Lake spoke about the trio to Rolling Stone — as well as “From the Beginning,” included on our list of essential ELP songs. “Although we did some extravagant things — though they look tame and restrained by today’s standards — but at the time we had 140 people on the road with 11 tractor-trailers. We had our own doctor and all these crazy things. But for us, it was not just trying to be as loud and as big as we could. We were always trying to go one step further, one step bigger. In the end, it became a huge production, but it wasn’t gratuitous. It was linked directly to the music.”

In This Article: Emerson, Greg Lake, Keith Emerson, Lake and Palmer, prog rock

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.