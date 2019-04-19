Emerson, Lake and Palmer Co-Founder Greg Lake’s Gear, Memorabilia Up for Auction

Property from the estate of Greg Lake – the late singer and multi-instumentalist from Emerson, Lake and Palmer and King Crimson – is coming up for auction via Julien’s Auctions. The collection, which includes the musician’s gear, clothing and other memorabilia, will be available for bidding on May 18th as part of its Music Icons auction.

Among the featured items is his Gretsch G6120 Chet Atkins hollow body electric guitar (estimate: $2000-3000), which was played during the 2012 Songs of a Lifetime tour. Amplifiers, keyboards and various road and wardrobe cases are among the gear on offer.

Lake’s handwritten early version lyrics from the song “Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression – Part 1” (estimate: $400-600), which appears on ELP’s 1973 Brain Salad Surgery are in the lot as is an extensive collection of shirts, suits, jackets and jewelry he wore on stage and/or in promotional photos. One of the more unusual items is a Persian rug (estimate: $8000-10,000) that was used in the 1970s as part of ELPs stage set for numerous shows throughout their career.

Julien’s Auctions’ live and online auction for the Music Icons set takes place on May 18th, with the live auction being held at Hard Rock Café New York. The items will be on display to the public at Hard Rock from May 13th-17th. The Music Icons auction spans a wide range of artists, including items from Aretha Franklin, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Tupac Shakur, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others.