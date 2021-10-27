 Emeli Sandé Drops First Self-Produced Track 'Look What You've Done' - Rolling Stone
Emeli Sandé Takes Inspiration From U.K. Garage on First Self-Produced Track ‘Look What You’ve Done’

Song marks the Scottish singer-songwriter’s second of the year, following “Family”

Jon Blistein

Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé looks to reinvent herself on her new song, “Look What You’ve Done.”

For the first time in her career, Sandé self-produced the track, which is anchored in a classic U.K. garage breakbeat, the drums skipping briskly beneath atmospheric synths and delicate piano. “And it’s not usually like me to stutter my words,” Sandé croons, “To lose out on sleep/But with you, cat’s got my tongue and I’m wide awake quarter past one/Oh look what you’ve done done done.”

In a statement, Sandé said of the track, “‘Look What You’ve Done’ marks a big milestone for me. It’s my first release that I have produced and it feels so good to have my full creative fingerprint on it. I first wrote this song in Switzerland, sat at my piano staring out at a gorgeous lake surrounded by beautiful snow-tipped mountains. The song is about the complete surrender we experience when falling in love and explores the euphoria that accompanies that loss of control in both mind and body. I hope it makes people fall in love, dream, and of course dance!”

“Look What You’ve Done” marks Sandé’s second song of the year, following “Family,” which she released in September. Sandé’s last full-length album, Real Life, arrived in 2019. 

