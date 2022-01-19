Emeli Sandé Ushers in Hope and ‘Brighter Days’ in New Video

Emeli Sandé has released the video for new song “Brighter Days,” which blooms with flowers and messages of hope. The single is her first new music of 2022.

The video finds the Scottish singer-songwriter in a decaying room with a piano. As she plays over the handclapped rhythms, her uplifting lyrics conjure flowers to bloom and the space is revitalized. “But there’s gonna be brighter days, brighter days,” she sings on the chorus. “I’ll keep you lifted when you’re losing faith.”

“‘Brighter Days’ is inspired by the truth that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope. We might have to dig deeper to feel it, but hope is always there,” Sandé said in a statement. “Staying anchored in hope and faith is our victory and defeat only comes when we lose sight of this power. ‘Brighter Days’ is an affirmation — it’s a reminder of our collective power to make a choice and create our reality.

“The power of the collective mind is remarkable, and I believe that no matter the external circumstances forced upon us, we have dominion over the mind and spirit,” she continued. “Brighter days are coming. Stepping out of the darkness is within our control. Fear is not ours; pessimism does not belong to us; defeat is not our choice. We choose brighter days, and this song is the voice of hope, faith and love.”

“Brighter Days” follows last year’s “Look What You’ve Done” and “Family.” Sandé’s last full-length album, Real Life, arrived in 2019.