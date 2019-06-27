Elvis Presley 50th Anniversary Sets Planned for Las Vegas Residency, American Sound Sessions

Two new collections will delve into the music Elvis Presley produced in Las Vegas and Memphis in 1969, Live 1969 and American Sound 1969, which will be released August 9th and August 23rd, respectively.

Live 1969 commemorates the 50th anniversary of Elvis’ residency at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, which at the time, marked his first live shows in eight years. The musician performed 57 sold-out shows, during which he was backed by two vocal groups — the Imperials and the Sweet Inspirations — a full orchestra and band later known as the TCB Band.

Live 1969 will collect 11 full sets from Elvis’ run recorded in late August, including four shows that have never been previously released in full (two of those gigs, recorded August 22nd and 25th, have remained almost completely unheard since 1969). The set will be released digitally and as an 11-CD box set, with the latter coming with a 52-page booklet featuring rare photos, memorabilia and an oral history by Ken Sharp comprising historic interviews from Presley, Colonel Tom Parker, Tom Jones, Jerry Schilling, James Burton, Fats Domino and more.

Live 1969 is available to pre-order, along with a separate two-LP vinyl set chronicling Elvis’ August 26th, 1969 midnight show, which will also arrive August 9th. A limited edition version of that record pressed on hot pink and yellow vinyl will be available via the Graceland store.

American Sound 1969, meanwhile, will comprise 90 tracks of rare and unreleased material that Elvis recorded during the American Studio sessions that produced his acclaimed record, From Elvis in Memphis. That set is available to pre-order and will only be available digitally.

