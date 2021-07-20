Elvis Costello & the Imposters Announce ‘Hello Again’ Fall Tour

Elvis Costello will be hitting the road again with his Imposters band this fall, marking his first tour since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 13th at The Soundstage at Graceland, making stops at towns and cities across the United States — including a set at JazzFest in New Orleans — and concluding on November 14th in Oakland, California.

Costello released his latest album Hey Clockface last year, and later released a Francophone remix EP, La Face de Pendule à Coucou, featuring Iggy Pop on two tracks. He also recently rerecorded the 1978 LP This Year’s Model in Spanish.

In January, Costello lent his support to a campaign to save the iconic New York jazz venue Birdland, recounting his deep affection for the venue and recalled a night where he, his wife, the jazz pianist Diana Krall, and the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh got to watch the pianist Cedar Walton. “That’s not an evening you can readily imagine, but that’s just one of the things that can happen when you find yourself in a place like Birdland,” Costello said.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters Fall 2021 Tour Dates

October 13 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland

October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

October 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

October 22 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 25 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

October 26 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

October 28 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

October 29 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

October 30 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

November 2 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

November 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 4 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

November 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

November 11 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

November 14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater