 Elvis Costello & the Imposters Announce 'Hello Again' Fall Tour
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello & the Imposters Announce ‘Hello Again’ Fall Tour

Tour kicks off October 13th and includes a set at New Orleans’ JazzFest

Elvis Costello performs live on stage with The Imposters, during their 'Just Trust' tour, at Hammersmith Apollo on March 13, 2020 in London, England.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Elvis Costello will be hitting the road again with his Imposters band this fall, marking his first tour since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 13th at The Soundstage at Graceland, making stops at towns and cities across the United States — including a set at JazzFest in New Orleans — and concluding on November 14th in Oakland, California.

Costello released his latest album Hey Clockface last year, and later released a Francophone remix EP, La Face de Pendule à Coucou, featuring Iggy Pop on two tracks. He also recently rerecorded the 1978 LP This Year’s Model in Spanish.

In January, Costello lent his support to a campaign to save the iconic New York jazz venue Birdland, recounting his deep affection for the venue and recalled a night where he, his wife, the jazz pianist Diana Krall, and the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh got to watch the pianist Cedar Walton. “That’s not an evening you can readily imagine, but that’s just one of the things that can happen when you find yourself in a place like Birdland,” Costello said.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters Fall 2021 Tour Dates

October 13 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland
October 16 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
October 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
October 22 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
October 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
October 25 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
October 26 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
October 28 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
October 29 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
October 30 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center
November 2 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
November 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
November 4 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
November 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
November 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
November 11 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
November 14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

