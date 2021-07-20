Elvis Costello & the Imposters Announce ‘Hello Again’ Fall Tour

Elvis Costello will be hitting the road again with his Imposters band this fall, marking his first tour since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The tour kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 13th at The Soundstage at Graceland, making stops at towns and cities across the United States — including a set at JazzFest in New Orleans — and concluding on November 14th in Oakland, California.
Costello released his latest album Hey Clockface last year, and later released a Francophone remix EP, La Face de Pendule à Coucou, featuring Iggy Pop on two tracks. He also recently rerecorded the 1978 LP This Year’s Model in Spanish.
In January, Costello lent his support to a campaign to save the iconic New York jazz venue Birdland, recounting his deep affection for the venue and recalled a night where he, his wife, the jazz pianist Diana Krall, and the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh got to watch the pianist Cedar Walton. “That’s not an evening you can readily imagine, but that’s just one of the things that can happen when you find yourself in a place like Birdland,” Costello said.
Elvis Costello & the Imposters Fall 2021 Tour Dates