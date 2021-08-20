Elvis Costello Details ‘Spanish Model’ Project in Upcoming Documentary

A new documentary series will explore Elvis Costello’s upcoming album Spanish Model, a project in which he and producer Sebastian Krys invited artists from across the Spanish-speaking world to adapt the songs from Costello’s seminal 1977 LP This Year’s Model in an entirely new language.

The artists, who include Fito Páez, Juanes, La Marisoul, Luis Fonsi, Fuego, and Jorge Drexler, helped recreate the tracks by performing over the original master recordings — an experience they’ll discuss in the documentary.

A short trailer offers a glimpse into the series, which is directed by three-time Latin Grammy winner Jose Tillan and produced by the POPGarage/Abrakadabra.tv. Several of the artists recount the impact Costello’s music has had on them and share their reaction to being able to recreate his songs in Spanish. The documentary will also feature interviews with Costello and members of the Attractions, such as Steve Nieve, Bruce Thomas, and Pete Thomas, as well as This Year’s Model’s engineer Roger Béchirian and producer Nick Lowe.

Episodes of the documentary will drop online starting September 9th. Spanish Model will be out September 10th via UMe. So far, Juanes has shared his version of “Pump It Up,” while the Chilean singer Cami offered her rendition of “La Chica De Hoy” (“This Year’s Girl”).