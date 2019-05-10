Hear Elvis Costello’s New ‘Purse’ EP Featuring Paul McCartney, Burt Bacharach Collaborations

Elvis Costello collects songs he co-wrote with Paul McCartney and Burt Bacharach and tracks featuring lyrics by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash on the rocker’s new EP Purse, which arrived digitally Friday following its Record Store Day exclusive release in April.

The four-song EP includes Costello and the Impostors’ take on “The Lovers That Never Were,” a song co-written by Costello and McCartney that the latter released on his 1993 LP Off the Ground. Bacharach and Costello’s “Everyone’s Playing House,” also features; the duo released a collaborative LP in 1998, Painted From Memory.

“Down on the Bottom,” a Dylan-penned song previously tackled by the New Basement Tapes, gets a run-through by the Imposters, while Costello also puts Cash’s unrecorded “If You Love Me” lyrics to music.

Costello released his latest album Look Now in 2018; the album was named one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2018. In July, Costello and the Imposters will embark on a 13-date co-headlining tour with Blondie.



