Elvis Costello Unveils Roiling New Song ‘No Flag’

Single follows the release of 2018’s Look Now

Elvis Costello has unveiled roiling new song, “No Flag,” which is accompanied by an animated lyric video. Elvis Costello and the Imposters’ most recent LP is their 2018 studio album, Look Now.

Although he recorded the track in February, according to a statement, the song is fitting for the current frustrations plaguing the world. “No time for this kind of love/No flag waving high above,” Costello sings. “No sign for the dark place that I live/No God for the damn that I don’t give.”

He recorded the track in three days in Helsinki, Finland at Suomenlinnan Studio, which is about a 20-minute ferry ride away from downtown. “I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me,” Costello said in a statement. “So, this is ‘The Helsinki Sound.'”

On June 11th, Costello will join Rosanne Cash for “Present Perfect: Songs of Protest and Memory,” which is part of the Live With Carnegie Hall series. The event also includes Brandi Carlisle, Gary Clark Jr., Marc Cohn and Ry Cooder.  Last month, the artist joined Sheryl Crow and several other artists for a livestream benefiting the Jazz Foundation of America’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund.

