Elvis Costello Releases New ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding?’ Video

Following the release of Elvis Costello’s massive Armed Forces reissue, the singer has shared an updated video for one of the album’s standout tracks, “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding?”

The new visual for the 1979 track features artwork by both Costello and the late graphic designer Barney Bubbles, as well as stage animation taken from Costello’s most recent, pre-Covid tour.

The nine-LP Complete Armed Forces, which arrived November 6th, included the newly remastered album alongside four live recordings from the era, the outtakes compilation Sketches for Emotional Fascism, and three singles dedicated to the hits “Oliver’s Army,” “Accidents Will Happen,” and“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding?”

Most of this record was written in hotel rooms or on a tour bus, scribbled in a notebook which rarely left my side or failing this, from fragments and phrases scrawled on paper cocktail napkins or hotel notepaper,” Costello wrote in the reissue’s new liner notes.

Costello also recently released his latest studio LP Hey Clockface, which he promoted with a visit to The Late Show.