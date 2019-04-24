Elvis Costello Gets Psychedelic in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Hush’ Video

Elvis Costello & the Imposters invite fans into a psychedelic castle with their trippy lyric video for recent song “Mr. and Mrs. Hush.”

The animated clip opens with a slow zoom in on the regal, keyboard-adorned palace. “I tripped through the house of mirrors/Distorted my suspicions and fears,” Costello sings, fittingly, over the funky, horn-fueled groove. “There is a place where the secrets begin/I gave my name and they invited me in.”

The scenes explore increasingly bizarre rooms as the song builds, showing lava lamps, surreal paintings, Christmas lights, floating skulls, winding staircases, knights, crying clowns and merry-go-round horses.

“Mr. and Mrs. Hush” appears on Costello’s 30th studio LP, 2018’s Look Now, along with “Suspect My Tears,” “Under Lime” and “Unwanted Number.” The band will promote the album — which Rolling Stone named the year’s 35th-best — with Blondie on a co-headlining U.S. summer tour that launches July 20th in Bethel, New York.