 Elvis Costello Enlists Isabelle Adjani for 'Revolution #49 (Parlé)' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Foo Fighters Debut 'Waiting on a War' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Home Music Music News

Elvis Costello Enlists Isabelle Adjani for ‘Revolution #49 (Parlé)’

Actress adds French-language spoken word to Hey Clockface instrumental

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elvis Costello enlisted actress Isabelle Adjani for a French-language rendition of his Hey Clockface song “Revolution #49.”

For “Revolution #49 (Parlé),” Adjani adds spoken word passages — penned by Muriel Teodori — to the instrumental opening track of Costello’s latest album.

“When [the Attractions’] Steve Nieve’s partner, Muriel Teodori, told me that she thought Isabelle Adjani might consider reading the French adaptation that Muriel had made of my original text, I assumed that I must be dreaming”, Costello said in a statement. “What I didn’t know was Isabelle and Muriel had been friends from a long time ago but they hadn’t seen each other for more than twenty-five years.”

The track also features a wind instrument known as “the serpent,” which dates back to the French town of Auxerre in the 1580s; that is also the same era as one of Adjani’s most famed roles in Patrice Chéreau’s La Reine Margot.

“In imagining Isabelle reading Muriel’s adapted verses, I sensed that she would instinctively know what to do, as she had portrayed several characters who lived at the borderline between love and madness, most especially in François Truffaut’s The Story Of Adele H,” Costello added.

Following the collaboration, which was recorded in Paris, Costello promised to work on a new composition suited to Adjani’s voice.

“Revolution #49 (Parlé)” is the second Francophone version of a Hey Clockface track, following Iggy Pop’s rendition of “No Flag (Chante).”

In This Article: Elvis Costello

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.