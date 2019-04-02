Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Blondie Plot Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie will unite for a U.S. summer tour. The co-headlining, 13-date jaunt launches July 20th in Bethel, New York and wraps August 10th in Seattle, Washington.

Artist pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, April 2nd at noon, and a general on-sale begins Saturday, April 6th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Costello and Blondie share a history, having both emerged from the late Seventies New Wave movement. At one point in 1979, both acts were rubbing elbows at the top of the UK album charts with their respective third LPs, the former’s Armed Forces and the latter’s Parallel Lines. (In the mid-Nineties, Costello and Blondie singer Debbie Harry collaborated on a track with the Jazz Passengers.)

Costello & the Imposters issued their most recent album, Look Now, in 2018. Blondie released their 11th record, Pollinator, in 2017. During their recent live runs, both bands performed at the 2018 Riot Fest.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie Tour Dates

July 20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

July 27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms

August 2 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit

August 4 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery