 Elvis Costello Pays Tribute to 'Dear Friend' and Producer Hal Willner - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Radiohead Plot Weekly Archival Streaming Series as Coronavirus Quarantine Entertainment Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Elvis Costello Pays Tribute to ‘Dear Friend’ and Producer Hal Willner

Pair worked together on a number of projects, including Weird Nightmare: Meditations on Mingus

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No commercial use.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tracey Paddison/Shutterstock (9718882g)Elvis CostelloFestival of Voice, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, Wales, UK - 17 Jun 2018

Elvis Costello has penned a heartfelt tribute to his "dear friend" and producer Hal Willner, who died on Monday.

Tracey Paddison/Shutterstock

Elvis Costello has penned a heartfelt tribute to his “dear friend,” the late producer Hal Willner, whom he worked with on a number of projects that spanned from recorded work to film and live events.

Willner died on Monday at the age of 64. The cause of death has not yet been publicly confirmed, but he was reportedly suffering from symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

In Costello’s homage, which he posted on Facebook, he recalled a recent meetup where they listened to the T. Rex tribute album Willner helmed as well as obscure songs from actor Albert Finney.

Costello also reflected on how a producer’s role can be misconstrued by people, with some producers applying “their own vision to the music.” With Willner, Costello said, it was different. “Hal’s approach better resembled the beautiful chaos of a childhood chemistry set, in which all of the substances and elements were mixed with joyous but determined abandon to render coloured smoke, a delightful explosion or something of unlikely and uncommon beauty,” he wrote.

The pair worked together on a number of projects, including the Willner-helmed Charles Mingus tribute album, 1992’s Weird Nightmare: Meditations on Mingus; 1994’s video documentary, September Songs — The Music of Kurt Weill, for which Willner served as music supervisor; and on “Punishing Kiss” from the soundtrack for Robert Altman’s 1993 film, Short Cuts.

Related

Metallica
Metallica Honor Late Musician Hal Willner: 'A Truly Inspirational Collaborator'
Flashback: Hal Willner Recruits Leonard Cohen, Sonny Rollins for Transfixing 'Who by Fire'

Related

Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'

Costello described the Weird Nightmare project in his dedication, detailing the experimental quality of the sessions and the variety of artists that participated, which included Dr. John, Henry Rollins, Keith Richards, Leonard Cohen and Chuck D.

Popular on Rolling Stone

“This range of artists was not by any means unique in Hal’s work, nor was it a matter of marquee billing or stunt casting,” Costello wrote. “To engage with the gentle and curious assemblies of his productions was to surrender your fears and doubts, like discovering a box of paints full of previously unseen colours.”

“‘Condolences’ seems a word of insufficient depth for the way many of us feel today but we must not be selfish or feel alone but rather look to the light and imagination with which we will perhaps emerge from this dark and melancholy hour,” Costello said.

 

In This Article: Elvis Costello, hal Willner

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.