See Elvis Costello Talk Cancer Scare, Perform ‘Look Now’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Elvis Costello talked about his cancer scare and his new album Look Now during an interview Saturday with CBS This Morning. The appearance also featured a “Saturday Sessions” where Costello and his Impostors played three cuts off their latest LP.

In July, Costello canceled a string of tour dates after revealing that he was battling a “small but very aggressive cancer malignancy.” Costello assured viewers that, despite rumors in the British tabloids, his health is now fine.

“I’m great. I was extremely lucky to have this little thing found,” Costello said of the cancer scare. “I was answering letters for three weeks, ‘No, I am not dying.’ But it’s not to make a joke of it because you don’t have to walk very far to find someone who is really having a fight [with cancer].”

Costello also talked to CBS This Morning‘s Anthony Mason about his new album Look Now, which Rolling Stone hailed as Costello “updating the emotional and musical possibilities behind some of the most beloved music of his great career.”

The album boasts “Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter,” a track Costello co-wrote with Carole King. “I was on tour with Bob Dylan in 1995 and I got to the last show in Dublin and Carole King’s in the band, and we wrote this song,” Costello explained of the collaboration.

During the “Saturday Sessions,” Costello and the Imposters also performed Look Now‘s “Suspect My Tears” and “Unwanted Number”:



