Elvis Costello & the Imposters Plot ‘We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday’ Tour
Tour season continues for Elvis Costello and the Imposters as they plot their next stretch of shows on the road. The We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday tour is scheduled for June and July 2023, with Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets joining as special guests.
The 23-date North American tour is scheduled to begin on June 7 in Vancouver and extends through July 14 with a final show in Philadelphia. Elvis Costello and the Imposters will stop in Reno, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Omaha, Nashville, Bridgeport, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and more.
General sale for the We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday tour begins Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time.
Last summer, Elvis Costello and the Imposters performed a number of concerts with Nick Lowe and Los Straightjackets opening the show, so the lineup is quite familiar. That tour followed the release of Costello’s album The Boy Named If. More recently, the musician shared the deluxe edition of The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, a collaborative album created with Burt Bacharach, who died earlier this year at age 94.
“With Burt Bacharach, it was very different. It was predominantly music first and often one or the other of us would make the first musical statement,” Costello told Rolling Stone last year. “In some cases, I wrote a melody to which he would write the bridge. Sometimes writing every other line would come from one or the other of us once we’d got a dialogue going. But then my job would be to respond to the mood and the implication of that music, what would serve that music in a narrative. The mood of the music was very apparently melancholic and reflective, so I didn’t want to overcomplicate lyrics with lots of showy images.”
Elvis Costello & The Imposters “We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday” Tour Dates
June 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 9 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino Reno
June 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
June 14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
June 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
June 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
June 23 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*
June 25 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
June 28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 1 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood*
July 2 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
July 5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
July 9 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
July 12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia