Elvis Costello & the Imposters Plot ‘We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday’ Tour

Tour season continues for Elvis Costello and the Imposters as they plot their next stretch of shows on the road. The We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday tour is scheduled for June and July 2023, with Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets joining as special guests.

The 23-date North American tour is scheduled to begin on June 7 in Vancouver and extends through July 14 with a final show in Philadelphia. Elvis Costello and the Imposters will stop in Reno, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Omaha, Nashville, Bridgeport, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and more.

General sale for the We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday tour begins Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

Last summer, Elvis Costello and the Imposters performed a number of concerts with Nick Lowe and Los Straightjackets opening the show, so the lineup is quite familiar. That tour followed the release of Costello’s album The Boy Named If. More recently, the musician shared the deluxe edition of The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, a collaborative album created with Burt Bacharach, who died earlier this year at age 94.

“With Burt Bacharach, it was very different. It was predominantly music first and often one or the other of us would make the first musical statement,” Costello told Rolling Stone last year. “In some cases, I wrote a melody to which he would write the bridge. Sometimes writing every other line would come from one or the other of us once we’d got a dialogue going. But then my job would be to respond to the mood and the implication of that music, what would serve that music in a narrative. The mood of the music was very apparently melancholic and reflective, so I didn’t want to overcomplicate lyrics with lots of showy images.”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters “We’re All Going On A Summer Holiday” Tour Dates

June 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 9 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino Reno

June 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

June 14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

June 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

June 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

June 23 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

June 25 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

June 28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 1 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood*

July 2 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

July 9 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

July 12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia