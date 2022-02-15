Elvis Costello and the Imposters Plot Summer Tour

Elvis Costello and the Imposters are hitting the road this summer in support of their new album The Boy Named If. Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets are special opening guests at select shows; it’s the first time longtime collaborators Costello and Lowe have toured together since 1989. Nicole Atkins will serve as an opener in Huber Heights, Ohio, and Buffalo, New York. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“Pete Thomas, Steve Nieve, and I have been spinning around like your favorite 45rpm for 45 years, and let’s be clear, Davey Faragher isn’t anyone’s deputy,” Costello said of his bandmates in a statement. “The Attractions could have no more made The Boy Named If than we have any desire to time travel back to the Seventies. This is happening right now in 2022, we are coming at you, big as life and twice as ugly.”

The tour kicks off Aug. 6 at Rose Music Center at the Heights in Huber Heights, and wraps up in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Theater at Virgin Hotels on Sept. 3, with additional dates to be announced soon.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Costello discussed the reason behind exploring the various stages of life in The Boy Named If. “I do have boys that will be 15 next week, and an elder son who’s in his forties, so I have the perspective on some of these transitions,” he explained. “And I lost my father 10 years ago; I lost my mother early last year. Those things will tend to make you think about yourself as a child because now you’re promoted by that event in some way.”

Elvis Costello and the Imposters Summer Tour Dates

August 6 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights^

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

August 9 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater^

August 11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17*

August 12 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

August 13 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

August 16 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater*

August 18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

August 23 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion*

August 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater*

August 28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza*

August 30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim*

September 2 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

September 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels*

^ Nicole Atkins opening

* Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets opening