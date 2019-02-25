×
Watch Elton John, ‘Rocketman’ Star Taron Egerton Duet ‘Tiny Dancer’

Pair performed 1972 at musician’s annual Academy Awards party

British actor Taron Egerton teased his upcoming performance in the Elton John biopic Rocketman with a rendition of “Tiny Dancer” alongside John at the musician’s annual Oscars party.

The performance was reportedly impromptu, with Egerton asking John to join him on stage during an auction to benefit the musician’s AIDS Foundation. John provided piano accompaniment as Egerton helmed the song, and though the actor’s voice obviously isn’t an exact match, he nevertheless captured John’s quintessential verve as he belted the 1972 hit. Towards the end of the song, John even joined Egerton for some light harmonies as they hit the final chorus.

Egerton will sing all of John’s songs in Rocketman, and his version of “Tiny Dancer” was featured in the film’s most recent trailer.

Rocketman was directed by Dexter Flesher. The film will also star Jamie Bell as John’s longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as his first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as his mother, Sheila Farebrother. The film is set to arrive in theaters May 31st.

