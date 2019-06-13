Watch Elton John’s Delightfully Trippy ‘(I’m Gonna) Love You Again’ Video

Elton John takes a surreal trip down memory lane in the video for his new Rocketman song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” John wrote the song with his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin, while he performed it alongside the film’s star, Taron Egerton.

Directed by Kii Arens, the “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” clip boasts footage of Egerton as John in Rocketman, archival footage of the musician and clips of both John and Egerton recording the song in the studio. The upbeat soul rocker provides the perfect soundtrack for the eye-popping visual, which also includes kaleidoscopic animation mixed with album artwork and concert posters from John’s heyday.

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” was written specifically for Rocketman and plays over the closing credits of the film (the track was co-produced with Giles Martin and Greg Kurstin). It’s the one new song on the film’s soundtrack, which otherwise boasts reimagined versions of John’s biggest hits — including “Saturday Night’s alright for Fighting,” “I Want Love” and “Crocodile Rock” — that Martin arranged and Egerton sang.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman was released at the end of May and presents John’s life as an elaborate, fantastical musical. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Egerton spoke about singing all of John’s songs for the film, saying, “Musicals are all about expressing yourself through song. If you don’t sing them yourself, then you aren’t really expressing anything.”