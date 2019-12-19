 Elton John, Taron Egerton Share '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Remix - Rolling Stone
Elton John, Taron Egerton Share ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ Purple Disco Machine Remix

Rocketman track was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the Oscars

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in the biopic Rocketman, and earlier this year, they dueted on a brand new song for the film, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” penned by John and long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin. On Wednesday, after the track was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the Oscars, they released a remix of the single by electronic artist Purple Disco Machine, with John and Egerton now singing over an electro-funk groove.

“Bernie and I wanted to celebrate the nominations for ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,'” John said in a statement. “I’m so happy that Purple Disco Machine was able to come to the party with a fabulous new remix. I’m a massive fan of his work.”

In addition to appearing on the Oscar shortlist, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. Rocketman was nominated for two other Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Egerton’s portrayal of John.

John recently expanded the 2020 North American leg of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour; it now wraps up in July of next year.

