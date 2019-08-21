‘Rocketman’ Star Taron Egerton to Read Audiobook of Elton John’s Memoir

Taron Egerton, who starred as Elton John in the musical biopic Rocketman, will read the audiobook of the singer’s memoir Me, out October 15th. John himself will also appear on the 13-hour, unabridged audiobook of his upcoming autobiography.

“Elton John is a fascinating man, at times incredibly intimidating and yet very vulnerable; I have never met anyone like him,” Egerton said in a statement. “I was passionate about my role as Elton in the movie Rocketman and this feels like the perfect closing chapter to the whole experience. I am honored to have been asked to narrate Elton’s autobiography and I’m excited to get started.”

Me, published by Henry Holt & Co., will be John’s “first and only autobiography,” tracing his life and work as a singer-songwriter and his rise to fame. (He also was credited as an executive producer on Rocketman.) The book will further discuss John’s road to sobriety and his relationship and family with David Furnish.

“I’m not prone to being a nostalgic person. I’m often accused of only looking forward to my next gig or creative project. It’s come as quite a surprise how cathartic I am finding the process of writing my memoirs,” John said of the memoir when he first announced it in 2016.

This past June, John penned an open letter to Vladimir Putin, criticizing the Russian president’s treatment of the LGBTQ community.